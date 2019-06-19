KLAMATH COUNTY — On Tuesday, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 140 East near milepost 8.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a gold Mazda, operated by Zahara Gonzales, 38, of Klamath Falls, was traveling westbound on Highway 140E, entering an active construction zone. Gonzales struck a road construction flagger, identified as Daniel Wessel, 45, of Klamath Falls. Wessel was working for Rocky Mountain Construction.
Wessel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Highway 140E was closed for 4 hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by ODOT, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, and Klamath Fire Department.