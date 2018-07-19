COOS BAY — The city of Coos Bay will be temporarily closing Fulton Avenue between South Empire Boulevard and South Marple Street on July 19 and 20.
As a part of the Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 2 construction project, site grading will be occurring in preparation for installation of sidewalks. Due to safety concerns, city staff has authorized a temporary road closure for the construction. The contractor will work with local residents to ensure access to their homes. Access to Lighthouse Market will remain open. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area.
For more information, contact Jan Kerbo at 541-269-1181 ext. 2206.