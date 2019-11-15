COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Laskey-Clifton Corp to perform construction services for the pump station 17 upgrade and the installation of a new sanitary sewer force main.
The work began Friday, Nov. 15, and the contractor will be on Sixth Avenue for approximately two weeks. During construction, there will be traffic control measures to direct traffic.
In addition, the city has contracted with Stettler Supply to construct the pump station 8 upgrade project located at the northwest corner of LaClair Street and Newmark Avenue. Beginning Monday, Nov. 18, and lasting for approximately two weeks, the contractor will have a westbound lane closure on Newmark Avenue (reducing two lanes to one lane). It is anticipated that these construction activities will occur Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., excluding holidays and weekends. During construction there will be traffic control measures to direct traffic.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. The city thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and patience during the completion of this project.
Any questions can be directed to the City of Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.