COOS COUNTY — Two special needs orphans in Colombia received help from Congressman Peter DeFazio earlier this month.
Coos County resident Melinda Silver is an agent for Across the World Adoption, working to help families in the United States adopt both in and outside of the country. While in the process of bringing 20 special needs orphans from Colombia to visit host families in the U.S., two almost never made the trip. Even after background checks, these children had spent two weeks in Bogota to get passports and visas from the U.S. embassy only for the two to be told “no.”
“They went to the visa appointment, where the U.S. embassy approved 18 visas but gave two kids a letter with concerns, saying they needed to do further investigation,” Silver told The World. “They wouldn’t hear from them for about 120 days.”
This was on Wednesday, July 11. The group was scheduled to leave the following Monday.
According to Silver, the Colombian government contacted the U.S. embassy about the time constraint, asking what was wrong or if additional information was needed, but “they were shut down,” she said.
On Friday, July 13, Silver began calling local representatives for help.
“I honestly didn’t think these two kids would be able to go,” she said. “I believe in prayer though, so I had everyone praying.”
One of these children was a boy about to age out of the system, meaning that at 16 he is no longer eligible for international adoption.
“He has been available for adoption almost his whole life,” Silver explained. “He was abandoned at birth.”
The orphanage he was placed into after being abandoned shut its doors, putting him into a foster home where he experienced a family for the first time.
“He cried for a family after that, but was told that because he is a 14-year-old boy with special needs, no family would be found for him,” Silver said. “So we offered to give him a chance.”
The chance he was scheduled to receive was Vacation Hope, a program done through Across the World Adoption in cooperation with the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare. It allows Colombian orphans from ages of 12 to 15 to experience a world outside of what they know. The children believe it is a cultural exchange, but what they don’t know is that the families hosting them are also considering them for adoption.
“They don’t know that because we don’t want them to get hurt,” Silver said. “These are children that are doing well in school or the orphanage or in a foster home setting and are in need of a family that they have been unable to find in Colombia. All have a declaration of loss of parental rights, which means they are all legally free for adoption. All have special needs, from blindness, deafness, cerebral palsy, things like that.”
After the trip, if the host family wants to adopt, the children have the option to say no and stay in Colombia too.
Silver remembered one teen with dwarfism who participated in Vacation Hope during Christmas. The teen was hosted by a family in Utah who later decided to adopt her, but she said no.
“She wanted to find a family, but loves Colombian culture, which is so happy and joyful,” Silver said. “Christmas is a big deal there, so when she did Christmas in Utah she said later that it was way too cold and boring, that there was no dancing, no fun. She said all they did was dress up as Joseph and Mary.”
However, Vacation Hope sees 70 percent of kids adopted by host families with an additional 10 percent adopted by another family introduced to the children by the family hosting them. Only 10 percent of the time do the children decide to stay in Colombia.
So when Silver saw that these two special needs orphans may not get the chance to even try finding a family to love them, she looked for help.
“I tried to call different senators and couldn’t get a hold of anyone,” she said.
That is, until she called DeFazio’s office in Washington D.C., where she was directed to one of his staffers who works on immigration issues out of Eugene, Ore.
“I spoke with Barbara Alvarado who gave me paperwork to sign and get the kids to sign,” Silver said. “I don’t know what she did, or what his office did, but a few hours later their visas were approved.”
Now, the boy who almost didn’t get his last chance to find a family is being adopted.
“This was his last opportunity for a permanent home,” Silver said. “He is such a great kid. His adoptive mom says when she parks the car, he jumps out to open her door for her which is how he was with our staff in Bogota too so it wasn’t an act to impress the family. He is a super great kid and is so excited to have found a family who wants him.”
When The World reached out to DeFazio’s office, he expressed pride in his staff.
“Every day, my congressional staff helps Oregon residents work through problems with federal agencies,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio in an email. “I’m proud that my office was able to assist an organization like Vacation Hope bring adoptive families together.”
As for Silver, she simply wanted to say thank you.
“I feel it was his office who got the kids here,” she said. “I just want to thank them.”
For more information about Vacation Hope, email her at melinda@atwakids.org.