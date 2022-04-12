Oregon U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio (OR-04) has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
DeFazio released the following statement Thursday evening, April 7.
“I tested positive today for COVID-19. Thanks to being fully vaccinated, I am only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue. I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated!”
Breakthrough cases
Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 2,035 cases of the virus during the week of March 27 to April 2.
Of those cases, 1,065, or 52.3%, were unvaccinated people, and 960, or 47.2%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 562, or 58.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.
The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 47. Eleven breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 60 breakthrough cases in people ages 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 198,382 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 46,974 or 23.7%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.
The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people last week was about three times higher than in vaccinated people, and in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get a booster shot.
Overall cases
On April 6, OHA announced that Oregon has seen an increase in daily reported cases of COVID-19 for the most recent reporting week following more than two months of steady declines, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports today. The number of COVID-19 tests was also substantially higher, with a small increase in percent positivity.
Hospitalizations continue to steadily decline, falling to weekly levels last seen in early July 2021. The number of COVID-19-related deaths — typically a lagging indicator — was higher for the week ending April 3 than the previous weekly reporting period that ended March 27.
