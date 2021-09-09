Congressman Peter DeFazio (OR-04) recently received the Wayne Morse Historical Park Corporation Integrity in Politics Award. The prestigious award recognizes elected officials who uphold the ideals championed by former Oregon U.S. Senator Wayne Morse throughout his political life and career.
“I’m honored and humbled to receive the Wayne Morse Integrity in Politics Award and be associated with titans such as Senator Morse — he is a hero of mine,” said Rep. DeFazio. “Like Senator Morse, my congressional career has been guided by the principle of independence. My work has never been guided by what’s best for my party or my own political career. And although there may be times where I disagree with Presidents or my party leadership, unlike other politicians, it’s clear where I stand — with the people of Oregon.”
In 1987, the Wayne Morse Historical Park Corporation launched the Wayne Morse Integrity in Politics Award to encourage integrity in politics and government. Integrity Award recipients currently serve or have served in elected office and have demonstrated the following in their public lives:
A strong commitment to public service
A commitment to justice, to fair processes and a concern for all members of society
Integrity: They are honest and uncorrupt, genuine and not characterized by deception. They demonstrate moral soundness especially in dealings that test steadfastness to truth and purpose, and insist on honesty and lack of corruption in others in public office
Independence: They are unmoved by influence and political expediency
Courage: They are willing to take principled stands even at a great political cost and face adversity with steadfast purpose even when the risk is great.
The Wayne Morse Integrity in Politics Award is offered in response to recurring challenges in our nation’s civic life and honors the pledge of intellectual independence Senator Morse made to his constituents. Founded in 1975, the Wayne Morse Historical Park Corporation promotes awareness of the legacies of U.S. Senator Wayne Morse.
Congressman Peter DeFazio is the 10th recipient of the award.
