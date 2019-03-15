COOS BAY -- Despite Coos Bay’s decision to oppose the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, Siuslaw’s application for a Traditional Cultural Property around the bay, the tribes are not looking to extend the application process.
“In my mind, I think the TCP program has some validity. I just think this application is unclear, and that’s why I am voting to not support this,” Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said.
Coos Bay City Council asked tribal members to speak with tribal council about opening up the TCP application process in order to help community partners understand what the TCP entails.
“I would hope that you could go back to tribal council and ask them to consider opening up the process again so that we as a community can have a conversation,” Coos Bay City Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said.
In a press release the Tribal Council said that they will continue to seek approval of its TCP application despite opposition from community partners.
“I want people to understand the amount of delay and expense that would precipitate if we were to extend this application process,” Scott Wheat, legal counsel for the Confederated Tribes said.
Many of the community’s concerns involve the affects that the TCP may have on private properties along the bay. However the Confederated Tribes say they are largely not concerned with private properties, and are looking to develop a TCP in order to safeguard cultural resources.
“We feel local protection has assisted in safeguarding of many of our resources but that federal permitting, not small landowner development, has not adequately addressed cumulative impacts to the resource important to Tribal lifeways,” the Tribal Council said in a press release.
Tribal Council also said that they are disappointed in the city of Coos Bay’s rush to oppose the TCP application to list Coos Bay on the National Registry of Historic Places. Saying, the city was provided a copy of the application in December and had until late May to decide whether to support, oppose, or remain neutral.
At this week’s council meeting where the city voted to oppose the TCP it was mentioned that the application process for the TCP began three years ago.
“Because the option is not there to provide for a delay, I’m inclined to be opposed to this,” Coos Bay City Councilor Drew Farmer said. “You’ve acknowledged that this process started three years ago, a better process would have been to talk to each other sometime prior to two months ago.”
Coos Bay taking opposition means that almost all of the local jurisdictions are not supporting the tribe on the TCP application. Coos Bay, North Bend, Coos County, and Bay Area Chamber of Commerce have all decided not support the Tribes’ application
“Locally our Coos Bay estuary plan calls for regular consultation when proposed uses might impact such a resource. The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce questions the value of adding another element to this already rigorous regulatory structure. While we support the preservation of historic and cultural resources, we oppose the adoption of unnecessary and potentially onerous regulation,” a press release from Bay Area Chamber of Commerce said.
While local governments have been choosing not to support the TCP, the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation voted unanimously to move the Confederated Tribes’ application forward to be reviewed by the National Park Service.
A group of private citizens and businesses, most of which are folks who own property within the proposed TCP, have formed a group called the Coos Concerned Property Owners to oppose the TCP. The CCPO has been filing comments to the National Park Service in opposition of TCP.
Comments both for and against the TCP must be notarized before being sent to the State Historic Preservation Office. In May, the SHPO will forward the comments received to the National Park Service, where they will be reviewed before a final decision is made in July.