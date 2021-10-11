The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw recently announced the Tribal Council met September 29 and voted unanimously to approve emergency COVID-19 assistance to all qualified current full and part time employees of CTCLUSI Tribal government and all tribal enterprises, this includes Three Rivers Casino Florence and Coos Bay, Ocean Dunes Golf Links and Blue Earth.
The Tribal Council has determined it is imperative to provide general welfare assistance on an emergency basis to eligible citizens experiencing financial needs resulting from the national pandemic incurred between March 1, 2020 and October 1, 2021 including, but not limited to, increased costs of living expenses such as food, housing, utilities, medical and other anticipated and unanticipated living expenses and income losses.
Tribal Council Chair Debbie Bossley said, “COVID-19 has affected our Tribal community much longer than imagined. Tribal Council recognizes that it has had some devastating effects on many of us. We are honored to have the resources to offer assistance to staff and their families during this difficult time.”
The Tribe will provide emergency economic assistance to eligible citizens who have experienced financial hardships during the COVID-19 Pandemic, utilizing CARES Act funding in the amount of $1,000 for each approved eligible applicant.
The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians is a federally recognized Tribe made up of three tribes (four bands): Two bands of Coos Tribes: Hanis Coos (Coos Proper), Miluk Coos; Lower Umpqua Tribe; and Siuslaw Tribe. The Tribes trace their ancestry back to the aboriginal inhabitants of the South-Central coast of Oregon. The Tribes employ more than 600 employees through its government and enterprise functions. For information, visit ctclusi.org.
