NORTH BEND -- The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation voted unanimously to move the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians' application for a Traditional Cultural Property along the shores of Coos Bay forward to be reviewed by the National Park Service.
Decisions to advance the TCP application along to the National Park service was not in line with the majority of local governing bodies, and citizens who live in the proposed TCP who offered testimony at the meeting.
The committee consists of nine members who are appointed by the governor to review documentation for all nominations to the National Register of Historic Places from the state of Oregon.
Regarding the TCP, the committee reviewed the document to ensure that it met the state’s requirements of integrity and significance.
In the application for the TCP the Confederated Tribes point out 158 sites which they consider the preservation of relevant to preserving their culture. Two of these sites are publicly known, and are physical buildings. One being the Sweat Lodge and the other being the Plank House.
The remaining 156 sites the tribe does not wish to disclose because of the cultural and archeological value that these sites may possess.
“The 156 sites are a mixture of traditional use areas, places with pre-contact and historical cultural significance, and fish rearing locations,” Robert Olguin with the State Heritage and Preservation Office said.
Olguin continued to say that the TCP is not concerned with noncontributing resources which include, built environments not associated with Coos traditions, roads, bridges, active commercial properties, residential buildings, yards, gardens, active pasture or farm lands, and active industrial operations.
The Confederated Tribes are seeking approval based on four criterion required by the state. Criteria A, which requires that TCP have historic significance to commerce and agriculture due to its association with trading and trade routes. Criteria C, which considers ethnic heritage. Criteria D, which looks at the significance of the TCP regarding archeology. Criteria G, continued use of resources on the land within the TCP.
“For Consideration A, the nomination explains that the Coos People have continuously practiced and preformed religious ceremonies since time in memorial in various sites around the Coos Estuary. For Consideration C the knowledge of traditional practices, language, place names, and the continued connection to place has been perpetuated by numerous tribal leaders… For consideration D, the nomination exclaims that members of the tribe have perpetuated Coos traditions associated cemeteries that hold the remains of ancestors who should be protected in their final resting place. Lastly for consideration G, because the Coos people have lived continuously on the landscape and utilized the same resources since time in memorial,” Olguin said.
The testimony began with members of the Tribe making their case as to the sorts of things the TCP can help them protect. All of which held back tears describing the lands that define their culture that they seek to protect.
“As previously mentioned, the application focuses on contributing resources which is villages, burial and ceremonial sites, gathering areas, fishing and shell fishing areas, and tribal buildings,” Margaret Corvi with the Confederated Tribes said. “It is our story here through time not fragments or isolated sites, but as a whole. It’s our current connection to our land and our culture."
Last to speak for the tribe was Scott Wheat, who acts as the Tribes’ legal counsel. Wheat spoke as to why the Confederated Tribes are trying to obtain a TCP for the bay.
“The amount of connection the members of the tribe have to these sites and places is evident today in the emotional strength of their presentations. It affects them very deeply. I would submit to you that these presentations are exhibit A for the merits of this TCP. Because it does conform the members and give the connection of what makes them Coos Indians, and that is the why. That is why we are here today,” Wheat said.
Following the members of the tribe who spoke there a number of local groups offered testimony against the proposed TCP. Most objections argued that the application is unclear as to how the TCP may affect private and commercial property owners within the proposed district.
“We fear that the property impacted by the TCP will be subjected to additional regulation and create new processes for future development,” Margaret Barber with the Port of Coos Bay said. “We’re concerned that this will have serious implications on future growth and prosperity of our local economy.”
The city of Coos Bay did not say they were directly opposed to the project, but they did ask the committee for extended time to consider what sort of impact the proposed TCP may have on planning and development for the city and its citizens.
“We are greatly concerned about the unintended consequences that it will have on city and the personal property rights of our citizens,” Coos Bay city manager Rodger Craddock said. “We live in the most land use regulated state in the nation, and this will add another layer. It will impact development applications to the city, and we expect that to increase cost to both the city and our applicants.”
City manager from the city of North Bend, Terrence O’Connor also gave testimony that his city was opposed to moving the TCP application to the next step.
After testimony was heard there was a 15 minute break. When the committee returned they found that the Tribes had fulfilled the requirements of the TCP application and then voted for it to be reviewed by the National Park Service.