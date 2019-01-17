COOS BAY — Members of the of the Empire community met Wednesday night with the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians for an update on the Hollering Place development.
“We want this not just to be our project, but really the community’s project,” said Alexis Barry with the Confederated Tribes.
In order to develop the Hollering Place and obtain the land from the city of Coos Bay, the Confederated Tribes contracted with the city to meet specific construction deadlines. The first of those deadlines was the construction of a retaining sea wall on the property, which is set to be finished by June 2019.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Tribes announced that it selected local contractor Billeter Marine to build the sea wall. The Tribes received eight bids for the project on the 3.6-acre lot.
“Based on their projection and the bid that they received the timeline will be finished in late March," Naoki Tsuruta, the assistant project planner, said. "Which is about 49 days depending on weather conditions. We haven’t drafted a contract yet, but we will be doing that very soon."
The sheet pile wall will be 220 linear feet. The piles for the wall will be driven 40 feet down into the bay. Folks in the audience were mindful of the noise that a sea wall project might produce and asked CTCLUS that it make sure none of the work would be done at night.
Aside from news about the sea wall, the meeting was a general overview of the Hollering Place accompanied with new 3D renderings for folks to comment.
The development is split between two parts, the upper bluff and the lower bluff. On the upper bluff, there will be a cultural center filled with artifacts and information about CTCLUS. The lower bluff will have commercial spaces that include a restaurant overlooking the bay, a pavilion center for folks to recreate, and 10 vacation rental cabins. CTCLUS is also looking into putting housing opportunities above commercial spaces at the Hollering Place.
Members in the crowd of 15 or so pointed out is that in the rendering of the development there seemed to be no pathway connecting the upper and lower bluffs.
“I think it would be a good feature to have some kind of stairway down there," community member Steve Skinner said. "Otherwise you have to go out and around from Newmark to get down there."