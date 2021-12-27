The Three Rivers Foundation, the giving arm of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians has announced their next grant cycle began December 1.
The Foundation, established in October 2011 and funded by proceeds from the Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence, is interested in supporting innovative ideas, collaborative approaches, and grassroots efforts in the following areas: education, health, public safety, problem gambling, the arts, the environment, cultural activities and historic preservation.
Interested parties are invited to review grant criteria and access an electronic application at the foundation’s website, www.threeriversfoundation.org. Grant applications for this giving cycle will be made available and accepted through December 31.
Nonprofit organizations with 501(c) (3) designations and government organizations located in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane or Lincoln Counties are encouraged to apply. Additionally, applications from other Oregon non-profit organizations with projects specifically important to Native American populations, projects that have “statewide impact” in Oregon, or other federally recognized tribes are also welcomed.
