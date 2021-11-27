Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, will co-host Community Yoga. Bosak has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 15 years. She has taught yoga in community health centers, schools and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last seven years. The group meets every second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next class is Wednesday, December 8
This virtual Community Yoga Class will be a foundational group practice that includes guided instruction (and live demonstration via Zoom) of basic postures, simple movements guided by the breath and accessible exercises to build strength and flexibility. Ease of movement, standing postures, supported postures and some passive stretches will be integrated into class. Time will be given to practice breathwork, visualization and meditation. Emphasis is placed on de-stressing the body and mind to help the student find a deep calm and inner sense of wellbeing.
The free class is appropriate for all levels. Register for the event at https://bit.ly/3CbG1VR Registrants will need to complete a new student and liability form.
