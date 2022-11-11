Community Website Partnership supports EIGHT rural regions in Oregon serving over 300,000 rural Oregonians through community websites that enhance local projects, increase equity and accessibility, provide vital emergency event information, and promote volunteerism.
Everyone is welcome to Trivia Time: Give a Little Kindness happening both in person, in Coos Bay at the Coos Bay Public Library, and virtually, Zoom links will be sent out to those who purchase tickets. There are still tickets (virtual and in-person, solo or team) available for attending Trivia Time: Give a Little Kindness on Sunday, Nov. 13th from 3-5PM. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Purchase tickets online or at the door: https://partnership.betterworld.org/events/triva
Quality Trivia will host our Trivia Time. It’s a team-based, pub-style quiz with a wagering component. We do it both in person, AND online with Zoom, so you can play with friends around the world, and now in-person too on November 13th! https://qualitytrivia.com/
Community Websites like SouthCoastConnects.org serving Coos County, IllinoisValleyWeb.org serving the Cave Junction region, and ConnectDouglasCounty.org provide access to local events, volunteer matching, news, resources, and, when needed, emergency info about wildfires, tsunamis, or other natural disaster events. Community Website Partnership’s network of websites serving rural Oregon also offers a free Directory and advertising services that help local businesses and nonprofits reach wider audiences and build visibility across the state.
The Community Websites have been critical in helping under-resourced areas of Oregon stay informed during Covid-19, recent wildfires, and community recovery efforts. Community Partnership’s websites are viewed by more than 180,000 people a year and have been identified as a “trusted source of information” in rural Oregon. Here at Community Website Partnership, we aim to serve rural Oregonians to be informed and resilient and achieve our mission to strengthen rural communities by bringing people together through technology.
So far, we’ve raised $300,000 to help over 10 regions across rural Oregon be more connected, informed, and engaged locally to make their communities better. However, our work is not done. Currently, rural Oregon communities need our help more than ever because of the challenges due to the pandemic, isolation, and lack of resources for rural communities. Our goal is to raise $5,000 this fall to engage rural youth, provide vital, local emergency information when wildfire, tsunami, or floods strike, and to increase volunteerism.
To do this important work in rural Oregon, Community Website Partnership is hosting an event and auction, Trivia Time: Give a Little Kindness, on November 13 in Coos Bay.
About Community Website Partnership: Community Website Partnership helps strengthen rural, Pacific Northwest communities by promoting community awareness, connectedness, and community building. Our goal is to engage residents, nonprofits and businesses using our Community Website template and Partnership process to enhance community building and positive change.
Over 300,000 people in 10 rural communities throughout Oregon have access to information, and are knowledgeable about resources, businesses, events, news, activities, and available services thanks to Community Website Partnership. Community Websites provide locals with vital information including fire and safety updates and COVID resources and our Partnership learns and grows together to galvanize people into action for the greater good of all.
The Community Website Partnership, and our work to promote economic and community resilience in rural Oregon, was recently featured in Southern Oregon Business Journal - check out our article here.
