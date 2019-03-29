COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital’s Kids’ HOPE Center will recognize Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month with a pinwheel planting starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. Local law enforcement and community members will help plant 350 colorful pinwheels in front of the center, one for every child served at the center in 2018.
The Kids’ HOPE Center is an important resource in our community to support families and child abuse victims. Forensic child interview and medical examinations take place at the all-inclusive center. Guardians and victims are offered support navigating the challenging legal prosecution system. Intervention and advocacy services are provided to families through referrals and follow-ups with partnering community agencies, initiated by Kids’ HOPE Center staff.
The Kids’ HOPE Center invites the community to help raise awareness by purchasing a pinwheel garden for your home or business. Orders for pinwheels can be made with Sarah at the Kids’ Hope Center by calling (541) 269-4196. Prices are as follows:
$5 sponsorship= 1 pinwheel pin
$25 sponsorship= 12 pinwheels and prevention sign
$50 sponsorship= 25 pinwheels and prevention sign
If you have questions or need additional information, contact Barbara Bauder at (541) 269- 8543.