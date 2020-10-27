COOS BAY — A Coos Bay man has been missing for more than a week after his car rolled into the Millicoma River, authorities say.
Tyler Boyd, 36, was driving northbound on Highway 241 with two passengers when his vehicle left the roadway around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, according to Oregon State Police. The truck fell down the embankment near milepost 11 before hitting a tree and sliding into the water, police say.
Soon, the vehicle was completely underwater. Police say the vehicle's three occupants all escaped the vehicle, but only two were able to make it to shore.
Boyd was last seen in the river about 20 feet from shore, according to police. Witnesses lost sight of him in the morning darkness.
A Bandon Fire Department dive team responded to search for Boyd, joined by Coos County Marine Deputies and OSP Game Troopers on boats. Crews searched the area for Boyd to no avail, and a towing crew removed the truck from the river.
Boyd's friends and community members have been in the area searching for him regularly since the accident. Jeremiah Reiber, a friend of Boyd's from high school, has been spreading the word about the efforts.
"We'll continue as long as we can," Reiber said.
A group of volunteers searched the area by boat and by foot over the weekend, and continues to do so in the evenings, Reiber said. If Boyd isn't found by next weekend, the group will likely meet at Rooke Higgins Park at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for another search effort.
The area is challenging to search in because of the murky, log-filled water and low visibility, Reiber noted. He said smaller boats are more maneuverable in the area, but urged kayakers and other boaters to wear life jackets if they plan to search.
