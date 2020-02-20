COOS BAY — Since a 16-year-old Marshfield High School student passed away from complications of Influenza B earlier this week, the community has risen to help.
“It’s remarkable how our community has helped not only the family but the Marshfield family as well,” said Travis Howard, MHS principal, highlighting support that has included Subway sandwiches bought for school staff as well as coffee donated to staff by Starbucks and Safeway.
The student has now been identified as former football and baseball athlete Blake Crane, the son of Tony and Becky Crane. After he passed earlier Monday morning, according to a press release from the Coos Bay School District, a crisis team was assembled to provide support to students and staff who knew him. Over the past two days, Howard said about 20 students have utilized counseling services and a safe room set up since Crane’s passing.
“We’ve seen some (students) for a myriad of reasons … that this incident has triggered feelings or issues they had going on and have also seen those that were mourning (Crane),” Howard said, adding that a moment of silence was held for him on Wednesday. “We had several kids who were pretty emotional.”
Howard met with the crisis team Tuesday afternoon to debrief or adjust support services, but said he has been pleased with how the team responded so far.
“I’m very happy with the committee and the work they did,” he said.
CBSD Superintendent Bryan Trendell said that the district plans on supporting students, staff and the Crane family for as long as needed.
“This could have an impact on kids longer than one day or one week,” he said and explained how humbled he is by the outpouring of support from not just the community but the education world as well. “People have said that their hearts go out to the family and folks in our district."
Those wishing to help the Crane family can do so through Meal Train at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/l18or6 where donations can be made or people can sign up to provide meals for the family, including two adults and two children. Meals by community members are already scheduled through March, but there are options to provide cash donations or meal gift cards.
