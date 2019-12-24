COOS BAY — More than 100 people gathered at the Harmony United Methodist Church Saturday, Dec. 21, at the 10th annual Homeless Person's Memorial to celebrate and honor their loved ones who passed away while living on the streets.
Event organizer Bittin Duggan said the annual event provides members of the homeless community and their advocates a safe space to honor and remember their friends.
Mercedes Cook watches her son Jaxon during the 10th-annual Homeless Persons' Memorial at Harmony United Methodist Church in Coos Bay. The nati…
"It’s important for people to remember that we’re all human beings and that we all have different live experiences," said Duggan.
The memorial Saturday recognized more than a dozen people from all around the South Coast who died this past year from a number of conditions related to homelessness.
Laurie Ramey remembered her friends by creating a large, handwoven dream catcher, which was displayed and decorated with a variety of trinkets and notes.
“I had a young man the age of 44 die in my arms Oct. 5 this year on the street,” said Ramey. “(The display) is kind of a dedication to him and a way for me to touch base with him now that he’s gone.”
Bittin Duggan, right, gives Laurie Ramey a kiss Saturday behind a large dream catcher she for the annual Homeless Persons' Memorial at Harmony…
You have free articles remaining.
The dream catcher display, which tells a story of overcoming addiction, was also dedicated to all the homeless people's she met, loved and cherished, Ramey said.
In addition to paying tribute, Saturday’s memorial also offered people in need a number of free items including clothes, hygiene items, shoes, camping supplies as well as a hot meal.
Representatives of the Waterfall Community Health Center, who were also in attendance, offered free socks and blood pressure screenings to anyone interested in learning more about their health.
Volunteers work in the kitchen Saturday at Harmony United Methodist Church during the annual Homeless Persons' Memorial in Coos Bay.
Courtney DuMond, the community wellness liaison at the Waterfall Clinic, said people were given recommendations as to how they can control their blood pressure as well as how they can utilize their services at the clinic.
The event, which is coordinated by the National Consumer Advisory Board, National Health Care for the Homeless Council and National Coalition for the Homeless, also provided folks with vouchers for food, laundry and a number of other supplies.
The Coos Commons Protection Council, Growing Through It and the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County, as well as many other community partners also sponsored this year’s memorial.