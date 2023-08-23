Two weeks after a young firefighter died while on duty near Powers, the fire community continues to mourn the loss of Benjamin Charles Sapper.
Sapper died at age 21 while on his first deployment as a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. The young mane from Colorado came to Curry County to help battle the Flat Fire, which erupted in Curry County on July 15 and has since burned close to 34,000 acres.
As of Monday, the fire was 56% contained. More than 500 firefighters have been involved in the fire fight.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Sapper was one of three firefighters from U.S. Forrest Service, Rouge River – Siskiyou National Forrest Group in a vehicle near Powers on August 4 when the vehicle crashed.
The crash occurred one mile south of Powers on the National Forrest 3300 Road. The three Firefighters involved were on-duty moving fire equipment but not currently assigned to an active fire detail.
As a result of the crash, Sapper (21) passed away at the scene. The news spread quickly to local fire departments and law enforcement, who put together an escort of several emergency vehicles to escort Sapper to Amling-Schroeder in Coquille. Volunteers from multiple local fire departments stood guard over Sapper day and night until he was transported home to Colorado.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the crash, assisted by the Oregon State Police, U. S. Forest Service, and the Powers Police Department.
According to Sgt. Adam Slater, the investigation is ongoing. The vehicle’s driver is cooperating with the investigation; however, their name will not be released until the analysis of the crash and review are complete. When the investigation is completed, it will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for review.
State Rep. Court Boice, who lives in Gold Beach and represents Coos and Curry counties, said he was devastated to learn of Sapper’s death.
“My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of Benjamin Charles Sapper whose life was taken too soon. His heart for service is continually echoed, and for that – we are grateful.” Boice said. “I stand with our Gold Beach and Powers ranger districts who are mourning this tragic loss and thank them for their tremendous efforts in battling the devastating Flat Fire. We all must do our part to prevent additional fires throughout our state.”
On August 9, Sapper’s family escorted his body back to Colorado. While moving through Gold Beach, the family went through a cordon of honor, made up of federal, state and local fire apparatus and emergency service vehicles.
“While he had only been here for a short amount of time, Benjamin embraced this community. This show of support will have great meaning for his family,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Jake Winn.
“Words cannot express our appreciation of the outpouring of community support we’ve received in honor of our brother and local hero,” added RRSNF Fire Staff Officer Dan Quinones.
