The U.S. Forest Service identified the deceased as Benjamin Charles Sapper, a first-year hand crew member with the Gold Beach Ranger District.

Two weeks after a young firefighter died while on duty near Powers, the fire community continues to mourn the loss of Benjamin Charles Sapper.

Sapper died at age 21 while on his first deployment as a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service. The young mane from Colorado came to Curry County to help battle the Flat Fire, which erupted in Curry County on July 15 and has since burned close to 34,000 acres.

