COOS BAY — Dozens of community members and visitors from around Oregon flocked to Shore Acres State Park on Saturday to spot some of the more than 20,000 gray whales migrating north this week.
As part of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Whale Watch Week, a group of volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here Program assisted visitors throughout the day in locating whales as they travel north toward Alaska.
The volunteers, who were stationed at 24 sites along the coast, also provided visitors with educational material and information on the over 60,000 pound mammals.
Co-site captain David Bone, of Medford, joined the program with his wife over 20 years ago. Bone, a retired science teacher, said he looks forward to seeing the excitement on kids’ faces each year when they spot their first whale.
“I served in the Navy for 24 years and worked on an aircraft nicknamed ‘The Whale,’” said Bone. “So, one way or another it seems whales have always just been a part of my life.”
Following migration patterns, Whale Watch Week happens two times a year, said Bone. The first watch takes place during the winter season as gray whales begin their journey down south to Baja Mexico and then again in the spring as they make their return.
“We also have about 1,000 humpback whales passing through too,” said Bone. “If we’re lucky sometimes they come in closer to feed and you can see them.”
The celebration will continue until March 31 and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. In addition to the Shore Acres State Park other local sites include Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon and the Umpqua Lighthouse State Park in Winchester Bay.