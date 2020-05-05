HAUSER — Over the weekend, a group of local community members from across Coos County sprang into action to help spread messages of love and hospitality to employees at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution near Hauser.
In partnership with the “Know Me Now” program, a new initiative launched earlier this year by The Contingent, community members created signs with messages of encouragement and gratitude to facility employees.
After learning that staff at Shutter Creek were being treated negatively within the community by some citizens, Brooke Gray, executive director of mobilizing community at The Contingent, said its staff and volunteers knew immediately they wanted to help.
“We know we have a lot of different folks right now that are leaning in and showing up to work every day and trying to serve the most vulnerable (populations) in our community,” said Gray. “That’s how we view the (Oregon) Department of Corrections’ staff and those working at Shutter Creek … they are just trying to do their jobs and it just felt like a really great time to get to express some gratitude and hospitality to them.”
The Contingent, a nonprofit organization in Portland, created the “Know Me Now” program in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Corrections to help parents incarcerated throughout the state stay connected with their kids. The program works to reunify families and lower prison re-entry rates in Oregon.
A number of projects such as renovating visitation spaces, providing activity boxes for kids when they visit their parents and giving “new beginning bags” to adults re-entering society are a few of the things offered under the new program, said Gray.
Despite the program still being in its pilot stage and at the moment only active at two of the state’s 14 correctional institutions, seeing the push back at Shutter Creek, Gray said she reached out locally to see who would be able to help its efforts.
Gray connected with Melissa Hart, the director of Every Child Coos County, to enlist the help of community members interested in expressing messages of support and encouragement to those within the corrections community impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
With more than a handful of community members volunteering, the small group created signs which they placed lined them up alongside a driveway leading up to the facility for employees to see as they come in and out work, said Hart.
The Contingent, which in addition to the “Know Me Know” program also launched Every Child Oregon, a statewide program that offers assistance to foster families in need, also provided food for employees which Hart delivered to staff on Monday.
Understanding the connection between children in foster care and their parents who are incarcerated, Hart said she, too, knew immediately that she wanted to help.
In addition to providing food and rallying community members to create signs, the “Know Me Now” program is also encouraging folks to send handwritten letters of encouragement to adults in custody and correctional staff.
Volunteer Lani Schreiber, who coordinated gathering the signs over the weekend, said she wanted to help after she, too, heard some employees at Shutter Creek were being treated poorly by community members in relation to the facility’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“Even though there are a portion of the community that is scared and angry about the situation at (Shutter Creek) there are also a lot of us who are supportive and appreciative of the work that they are doing,” said Schreiber. “… It’s a difficult situation, but we’re in this together. I think the more we can show support for one another just the better off as a community we’ll be.”
