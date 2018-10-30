COOS COUNTY – As communities throughout Coos County begin their Halloween celebration today, law enforcement agencies are reminding residents of a few safety tips before the trick-or-treat adventures roll out.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Fabrizio said participants should travel in groups and remain in well populated, lit areas.
“Don’t go alone,” Fabrizio said. “If you can, bring as many friends as you can because there is safety in numbers.”
It’s important for people to also plan ahead and carry a cellphone with them in case of an emergency, he added. According to a Safe Kids Oregon report, on average the risk of children being hit by a car and killed are doubled on Halloween than any other day of the year.
The organization advises parents to dress their children in bright, reflective clothing to increase their visibility when crossing streets. It also reminds those under the age of 12 to be accompanied by an adult when walking through neighborhoods.
It also recommended parents screen their children’s candy for potentially dangerous items. Although the Sheriff’s Office has not had a report of a hidden razor blade in the past, Fabrizio said it’s still important to examine any treats.
For those looking to join in on this year’s Halloween celebration, below are a few events taking place today throughout the county:
- Coos Bay Trick-or-Treat and Trunk-or-Treat from 3-5 p.m. in downtown Coos Bay
- Mall-O-Ween from 5-8 p.m. in North Bend at the Pony Village Mall
- Trunk-or-Treat Charleston from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Marina