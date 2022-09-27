A community cooking class created to engage people during the pandemic is still going strong more than two years later.
The Coos Bay Library teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op's Outreach Coordinator, Jamar Ruff, to provide safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home.
“It creates a community of space where everyone understands that we are in this together, and it meets people where they are at,” said Ruff.
Ruff designs each recipe from scratch, and tests each recipe in the kitchen before presenting it during the monthly cooking class.
“I like to cook, and I like to cook anything and everything,” he said.
The chef also likes to create beautiful dishes that you “eat with your eyes.”
Each meal the chef shares through the interactive cooking show is vegetarian and plant-based. Participants in the class on Thursday, Sept. 22, made stuffed char rolls with tomato sauce and a spring salad mix.
The Coos Bay Library team joined in to moderate the Zoom meeting. Chef Jamar has a cameraman as he cooks in the food co-op kitchen. There is also an overhead camera that can capture different phases of the meal, including cutting techniques and plating ideas.
“It’s been a hit,” said Paul Addis, Coos Library’s reference librarian. Addis said he had worked with the Food Co-op before and when the pandemic hit, he asked Jamar if he wanted to do a cooking show in partnership with the library.
“It’s really engaging and people are having fun,” Addis said. “Also, a lot of people are looking for plant-based recipes as they discover health issues. I had a patron in here earlier today who was trying to eat predominantly plant-based food so I told her about the char rolls we are making.”
The chef and library staff interacted with each other, and the cooking show class participants, throughout the meal making process. There were lots of laughs and conversation as the chef shared cooking tips – like how it’s easier to cut bell peppers and tomatoes from the inside, or to toast quinoa before cooking it in water.
Participants could unmute and ask questions or share videos of what they were making, as well as type comments in a live chat. Some people in the audience cooked along with the recipe exactly, others substituted different ingredients based on their dietary needs and preferences, and some watched and planned to make the meal later.
“It’s an inclusive space,” Ruff said. “You don’t have to cook to hang out with us.”
“Also, there are no chefs left behind,” he said.
If anyone has any questions, or needs a little extra time to finish part of their dish, it is not a problem.
“The community cooking class teaches you basics, and it also teaches you how to look at a recipe - and if you don’t like an ingredient you can replace it with something different,” Ruff said.
Each video is recorded and a collection of videos can now be found on the Coos Bay Library website and Youtube channel community cooking playlist. After more than two years of cooking classes – the playlist now features more than two dozen recipes from corn tacos to pasta to falafel burgers.
“I’ve been able to see the confidence of people grow while being in the kitchen,” Chef Ruff said.
The event is free to watch and recipes are presented beforehand. Coos reference librarian Addis was able to get grant funding to provide vouchers for those who need help with the costs of the ingredients.
The community cooking class takes place every fourth Thursday on Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Coos Bay Library at www.coosbaylibrary.org or the Coos Head Food Co-op at www.coosheadcoop.org.
