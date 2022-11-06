Community members help push stadium project toward finish line

Several people who contributed great amounts of time and expertise to the project at Pete Susick Stadium recently gathered for a photo at the stadium. They include, from left, Jeremy Bourell of Bourell Construction, Tim Huntley of Knife River Materials, Scott Partney of Scott Partney Construction, Casey Waterman of Electrical Specialty, Butch Shields of B and G Inc., Bob Jenkins who was the original foreman for the project and Ken Tedder, a former Marshfield teacher and coach who built several bar tables in the new stadium viewing boxes using flooring salvaged from the former Harding Gym nearby.

 Photo by John Gunther, For The World

The coordinators of Marshfield’s Raise the Roof campaign to finish the south grandstand at Pete Susick Stadium can see the finish line for the long project.

A successful fund-raising event helped provide some of the cash needed for the final push, which includes a ramp to make the south grandstands available to all people and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other key elements that still need to be completed are a ticket booth, concession stand and restrooms. The Marshfield construction class will do much of the work for those structures.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments