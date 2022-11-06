Community members help push stadium project toward finish line

The coordinators of Marshfield’s Raise the Roof campaign to finish the south grandstand at Pete Susick Stadium can see the finish line for the long project.
A successful fund-raising event helped provide some of the cash needed for the final push, which includes a ramp to make the south grandstands available to all people and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other key elements that still need to be completed are a ticket booth, concession stand and restrooms. The Marshfield construction class will do much of the work for those structures.
Already, the project has included the installation of a roof covering a large number of seats in the grandstand and several viewing boxes complete with tables, counters and windows allowing people to watch the games out of the elements of cold or wind.
The project would be nowhere near finished, though, without a number of people who have contributed their time and expertise.
“The Pete Susick Stadium Project is nearing completion due, in no small part, to its in-kind donors,” said Bill McNutt, one of the leaders for the project. “You don’t hear much about these silent donors, yet they are the unsung heroes of this project.
“They aren’t flashy, and generate little, if any, attention to themselves or their companies. They just quietly go about their business and get it done.”
McNutt said the project has been “gifted” approximately $350,000 in in-kind donations including labor and/or materials.
“We have had an amazing group of people willing to help at every turn,” he said. “A unique thing about our in-kind donors is that many of them are Marshfield alums. They believe in this community and have been eager to help improve their alma mater. They are literally pushing the Susick Stadium Project to the finish line.”
He listed among them contractors, electricians, painters, sheet rockers, cabinet and table builders and more.
“Without their generosity, this project could not, and would not have been possible,” McNutt said.
In addition to the in-kind donations, the project has received about $325,000 in cash donations to help pay for expenses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In