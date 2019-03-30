COOS BAY — Community members celebrated the life of civil rights activist Cesar Chávez on Saturday at the Coos Bay Public Library as part of the ninth annual Cesar Chávez Day Celebration.
Live music and film clips were shown Saturday to honor the Mexican-American labor leader, who is widely known around the country for his work in helping advocate for fair wages and humane working conditions for tens of thousands of farm laborers.
Chávez not only co-founded the United Farm Workers Union in 1962, but he also led a number of nonviolent boycotts, marches and hunger strikes throughout his life.
The event, which was hosted by the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County (HRACC), also featured a community discussion examining the leadership of Chavez and how his methods could still be used today.
Howard Crombie, a volunteer with HRACC, said it was nice seeing the event filled with a mixture of new and old faces.
“It’s a good sign that there are so many people out there willing to share their thoughts on an important person like Cesar Chávez and help encourage each other to carry out his vision of nonviolence and social justice forward,” said Crombie.
In addition to discussing Chávez’s work, the group also identified some local issues around the county and ways they could combat and advocate for those affected such as the issue of homelessness and poverty.
“Si, se puede,” a motto often associated with Chávez and the United Farm Workers Union, which translates to “Yes, you can,” was echoed throughout Saturday’s event and was one message HRACC president Bittin Duggan wanted attendees to keep in mind when approaching their own advocacy work.
“One of the goals for this event was to start the conversation of ‘Yes, it can be done,’” said Duggan. “We can connect with one another and find our commonalities and really work toward something.”
HRACC joined hundreds of celebrations nationwide honoring Chávez, whose birthday March 31 was proclaimed a U.S. federal commemorative holiday in 2014 by President Barack Obama. On Sunday, he would have been 92 years old.
For anyone interested in learning more information about HRACC, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/humanrightsadvocatesofcooscounty/ or call 541-217-4095.