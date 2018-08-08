COOS COUNTY — Law enforcement and community members in around Coos County joined one another and celebrated National Night Out yesterday at numerous locations around its cities.
The community-lead events not only focused on connecting residents with area law enforcement agencies, but also encouraged citizens to get to know one another.
Leisy Madrigal plays with her 7-month-old daughter Alexa Hurtado on a swing set Tuesday during a National Night Out event at Airport Heights P…
The Empire Neighborhood Watch group was among one of the night’s many organizers and founders Cheryl Love and Sandra Gallocamacho said it was a good night to get people thinking about community policing.
“We began about four years ago because there was so much stuff going on in the neighborhood,” said Love. “We started off with just a Facebook page and grew from there.”
The group now has over 200 members who help with reporting, patrolling and surveying the area. Love said one of the group’s main successes lies in its strong communication with one another and law enforcement.
“It’s a good way to know your neighbor,” said Love. “We watch out each other.”
Coos Bay Police Sgt. Eric Schwenninger was in attendance, talking to residents in the Empire District.
Kids chase bubbles Tuesday during a National Night Out event outside the Coquille Community Center.
“It’s a good first start seeing people are out there talking to each other and getting to know each other,” said Schwenninger. “We’re always available for whatever they need.”
The celebration continued in North Bend with more block parties scheduled around town. At Airport Heights Park, Christina and Justin Gray hosted an event honoring both National Night Out and their proposed new park, “Dillian’s Place.”
“We thought this would be a great opportunity to pull together our neighborhood at Airport Heights and spread awareness about the park project that we’re doing,” said Gray. “We want to build our community and come together.”
Arabelle Cumberland, 1, chases bubbles Tuesday during a National Night Out event outside the Coquille Community Center.
National Night Out festivities were also celebrated in Coquille with firefighters demonstrating the uses of fire equipment and the pool at the Coquille Community Center was open with free admission for the hundreds who attended the Tuesday festivities and a barbecue was also held.
National Night Out is part of a yearly campaign to unite communities with law enforcement agencies to promote partnerships in making neighborhoods safer. This year marked the campaigns 35th celebration.