COOS BAY — A local community member is calling on residents throughout the greater Coos Bay area to drop off their plastics on Monday, April 1 at the Coos Head Food Co-op as he intends to drive them up the coast to participate in the second Lane County Plastics Roundup.
Anders Hansen, the lead brewer at 7 Devils, said he was inspired last year when he attended the first roundup in Florence, which collected about three tons of plastic throughout the county to conduct his own collection site on the South Coast and get the entire community involved.
“It was absolutely astounding,” said Hansen. “They had this merry go-round of cars attending the event and everyone was dropping off clean, unlabeled plastics. It was a huge community effort.”
Hansen said he is only accepting plastics numbered 2, 4 and 5 which must be cleaned and dried out before dropping them off. Any labels or decals found on bottles, tubs, lids or any additional plastics must also be removed.
“I’ll be driving the collection up to Florence and then it’ll be shipped to Eugene,” said Hansen. “From there it will head up to a Portland company, Denton Plastics, to be processed.”
In addition to attending last year’s roundup, Hansen said he also learned more about recycling by participating and graduating from the Master Recycler Program hosted by the Lane County Waste Management Division, which is also in charge of the plastics roundup.
“I think recycling is very important and I think there are a lot of people in this community who are thinking the same way as me when they put plastic in the trash and that is there another option?” said Hansen. “The answer is there is and this is one of them.”
The collection is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S 2nd St, Coos Bay.