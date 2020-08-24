NORTH BEND — Inland Point is inviting Bay Area residents to take part in a drive-by 100th birthday celebration for resident Charles Evans on Thursday afternoon.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the retirement community at 2290 Inland Drive in North Bend and will include a parade by the Pacific Coast Corvette Club. Local musician Patty Becker will play trumpet for Evans during the celebration.
Evans is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.
The parade will run from the bottom of the hill to the assisted living building’s circular drive and back down the hill and residents are invited to come out and wave flags for Evans, who will be sitting in the porch area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In