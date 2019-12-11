NORTH BEND — Groundbreaking for Phase IV will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec 12, at the historic Liberty Theatre in downtown North Bend. The public is invited to this ceremony, which will be held behind the theater.
Phase IV is a 2,268 square-foot addition to the existing theater building on the southwest side. This new addition will house a workshop area to build sets, and a green room, including restroom for the cast and crew, according to a press release from LTOB.
Currently a vacant lot, it was purchased in 1974 by Little Theatre on the Bay, and was paid off in 1994. Key elements of this phase include a lobby-level accessible green room and set workshop area. Set pieces will be able to be constructed on site, and moved directly to the stage without weather issues or stairs to navigate. The cast, crew and musicians can also move from the front doors to the backstage area and then right onto the stage all on one level with no stairs, a blessing for those with mobility issues.
Little Theatre on the Bay has contracted with a local firm, Scott Partney Construction to build the addition.
The project cost for Phase IV will be approximately $500,000, with completion scheduled by July 2020.
To date, the LTOB has raised more than $1.9 million and completed the first three phases of the capital campaign plan. The completed phases include façade improvements and restoration of historic color schemes, expansion of the building to accommodate ADA restrooms and improved accessibility in the lobby area, new auditorium seats including wheelchair parking pads, restoration of historic windows and the development of a new entry area, reconfiguration of the lobby and concessions area and the development of a mezzanine lounge.
Phase IV has been funded by community members generously giving donations or buying tiles for the front entry, events at the theater, and grants from both local and statewide institutions.
How to help
To contribute financially to the restoration effort, LTOB has established the Liberty Walk of Fame at the outside front entryway. Everyone is invited to honor themself or a family member or business with a tile inscription, available from $250 to $500 contingent on placement near the center Liberty Theatre logo. Other ways people can support this project include purchasing a name plaque on one of the new mezzanine windows, and for a substantial (tax-deductible) donation, name the brand-new set construction area or green room.
Pick up a flyer at the Liberty, or contact Jeanne at restoration@thelibertytheatre.org 541-267-4006. Little Theatre on the Bay is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Also, The Oregon Cultural Trust is a program that distributes grants to the arts in Oregon. After you give to Little Theatre on the Bay, you can get a second tax credit by giving the same amount to the Cultural Trust by Dec. 31, and claim the amount donated to the Cultural Trust. Learn more at www.Culturaltrust.org
Major grant donors for Phase IV include:
The City of North Bend Urban Renewal funds, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust ($150,000), Oregon Community Foundation, Oregon Cultural Trust, Travel Oregon, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians and the Coquille Tribal Community Fund.
Major local donors for Phase IV:
The Beetham Family, Coos Bay Pilots, Mac McSwain, Crystal Shoji, Capt. Steven Woods, Joel Sweet, Ken Ware Chevrolet, Paula Bechtold, Shannon Mason and Kathy Freeman.
Background
The Little Theatre on the Bay is in the process of undertaking a multi-year/multi-phase capital campaign to enhance and expand North Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre. This 95-year-old treasure serves as the premier community theater and performing arts venue in the North Bend/Coos Bay area.
LTOB is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to cultivate the arts in Coos County.” The roots of the LTOB were formed in 1947 when a group of actors joined together to produce live radio plays in the greater North Bend/Coos Bay area. The popularity of these programs led this grass roots group to coalesce into a formal organization one year later. The next step in their organizational evolution took place in 1951 when the LTOB received 501(c)(3) tax exempt recognition from the IRS.
LTOB enjoys the distinction of being the second longest continuously operating theatrical arts group in the state. Over the past 70 years the LTOB has enjoyed numerous sold out shows; entertained countless audience members; and nurtured the talents of actors, directors, and technicians all ages. Operating as an all-volunteer organization, the LTOB has been able to sustain operations, purchase the Liberty Theatre, and enhance and expand this downtown landmark.