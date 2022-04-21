Are you interested in pursuing a career in health care? Become a Community Health Worker. The next training session starts on May 2.
The primary function of the CHW is to link the community and its health and social services systems to improve and maintain quality health and wellness in the community. To accomplish this, students study how to access services such as advocacy, outreach, referrals, community education, mentoring and social support.
The course is 85 hours of total training time consisting of 40 hours of Zoom class and 45 hours of online learning. Upon successful completion of the course, you will receive a non-credit training certificate from Southwestern Oregon Community College and possess skills desirable to health care employers. This certification is valid for three years.
Class starts on May 2 and runs until June 27. The cost of the training is $799.
This training is on the Eligible Training Provider List which means agencies such as WorkSource Oregon, Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board and Department of Human Services programs like STEP have funding available for an individual to complete a course or program that is non-credit.
The funding is provided to those who qualify as a focused effort to provide training that helps people become employed in a short time frame. To find out if you qualify for the ETPL funding, contact SOWIB at 1-800-822-3525. If you have questions about the training, contact Tina Carpenter at 1-844-532-6893, ext. 4. To register for the Community Health Worker class, email CHW@sowib.org.
