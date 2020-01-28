COQUILLE — The Coquille Harvest Moon Community Garden is accepting applications to rent a garden bed for the 2020 spring, summer and fall gardening season.
"Do you have problems growing vegetables in your garden at home?" asked a garden spokesperson. "Our community garden is a place for gardeners who may not have the room — or the sun — to grow a variety of organic produce for themselves or for their families. Our garden is designed for everyone, including people who have physical challenges with gardening."
Coquille Harvest Moon Garden is celebrating 10 years as Coquille’s nonprofit community garden and organizers are looking forward to another wonderful gardening season. Last year, with early spring turning into a sunny summer, an enormous amount of organic produce was harvested from the garden. Some of that fresh produce was donated to local food banks.
Gardening beds are 12-feet by 4-feet by 2-feet, filled with organic, amended friable soil, perfect for gardening. Gardeners are offered free vegetable seeds, organic fertilizer, gardening tools and all the information they may need to grow a successful garden. Many of the gardeners are Master Gardeners and the experienced gardeners are always willing to share their expertise.
You have free articles remaining.
Applications for a gardening bed will be available on Feb. 1 at the Coquille Public Library, the Sentinel Newspaper, in the applications box on the garden gate and online at www.coquillecommunitygarden.org.
Cost to rent a community garden bed to grow hundreds of pounds of fresh, organic produce such as green beans, tomatoes, snow and sugar snap peas, squash, beets and carrots is only $20 for the entire growing season; $10 goes to maintain the community garden and $10 is for membership in the South Coast Community Gardens Association for insurance coverage. The beds go quickly so make sure to apply soon, as beds are on a first-come-first-served basis.
The garden is located between First and Second Street on 180 N. Baxter just behind Winter Lakes School and the Pioneer Methodist Church and just down the way from Safeway. Everyone is welcome to drop by and visit. For more information, email the CHMG garden coordinator at coquillegarden@gmail.com.