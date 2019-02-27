COOS COUNTY — In response to the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw’s application for a Traditional Cultural Property around the Bay, local property owners in opposition have banded together under the group name "Coos Concerned Property Owners."
The CCPO consists of property owners within the proposed 20 square mile TCP who are worried that if the bay is added to the National Register of Historic Places, their property could be subject to extra state and local government regulations.
Other concerns of the CCPO include potential limits to the amount and types of development that can be done on their properties.
These property concerns have caused the CCPO to seek a majority of property owners to write in objection to file an official Historic District Objection Form with the State of Oregon by May 10, 2019.
Since the official objection forms can be rather technical, and must be notarized, the CCPO has set up an office in downtown Coos Bay open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at 281 South Broadway. The CCPO staff can check a property owners eligibility to object, help them fill out and submit the form and have it notarized.