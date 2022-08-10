More than 300 convicted offenders are walking free today, but their freedom could be short-lived.
That's the message Michael Crim, the director of Coos County Community Corrections, wants to share with those who have stopped checking in with the parole or probation officers.
Crim leads the parole and probation department and has worked in the department for 29 years. He said his team of 10 officers has 463 active people it works with and more than 300 who now have arrest warrants after "absconding."
While keeping up with 463 active cases is not easy, Crim said locating those with warrants is always a priority.
"They quit checking in, they disappeared," Crim said. "They absconded, which is the word we use. We try to track them down."
In the Community Corrections Department, the staff supervises all probation and parole cases in Coos County. They also work to provide treatment, drug testing, work crews, behavioral health, housing and more.
"We really try to get people on the right track," Crim said. "Right now, we supervise, active supervision, 463 cases. That does not include the 300 people we have warrants for."
Crim said he was surprised to recently learn the state of Oregon has the highest level of people leaving supervision in the nation. When someone quits checking in, an arrest warrant is issued, but most are only enforced if the person is found in the state.
"If they were to leave the state, there's nothing we can do," Crim said.
Occasionally, Crim said, he will get a call from someone who left the state, asking that the warrant be removed. In those cases, Crim tells the caller the only way to get rid of the warrant is to come back and finish their supervision.
"There's certain government services they can't get with an active warrant. There's certain jobs as well," Crim said.
He said when an offender quits checking in, the parole officers will quickly begin trying to track them down.
"We try to track them down with the last-known address, their associates," Crim said. "We will look through their file and try to get any information we can to contact that person."
If found, the person can be arrested, but often they are asked to return to supervision, instead.
"Maybe jail isn't the response all the time. Jail is a very finite response," Crim said. "Our goal it go them back on supervision, get them redirected. Our goal is to reform them. We're half police officer, half counselor. We wear two hats. We enforce and counsel, sometimes at the same time."
Crim said the parole officers treat each case differently depending on the violation and the risk to the community. Regardless of the risk, the goal is to help the person change their ways.
"Every case is different," he said. "They all have their assets and liabilities. We try to build up their assets and limit their liabilities. We offer them anything they may need."
That incudes help finding housing, mental health, alternative to violence programs and more.
That help makes a difference, but in many cases, the person quits checking in. And when they do, the search begins.
"We have to make it a priority," Crim said. "We just had a meeting this week and we have it every week. What are we doing to get people back on supervision. I ask POs to make it part of their daily work."
Eventually, Crim said, the person will be found or will get tired of running. It is in their best interest to come back and finish their court-mandated requirements.
"It's in their best interest to address the warrant,"Crim said. "We will work with them to get back on track."
One big challenge in Coos County is a lack of jail beds. That means, even if someone is found with a warrant, they are often released because there is no space to hold them. Crim said a vote on a jail levy in November could open up the jail and alleviate that problem.
"It's a perfect opportunity to gt adequate jail response," he said. "It's essential to the work we do. Jail is not a solution, but it's a tool we use."
While dealing with people on parole and probation every day can be a challenge, Crim said seeing the results in the community makes it worthwhile. He said he often goes to a business and sees someone he supervised doing well, and it a reminder why he does what he does.
"We do have an impact, and we see it. When I see those people, that's pretty nice," he said.
