Sheriff's Office

More than 300 convicted offenders are walking free today, but their freedom could be short-lived.

That's the message Michael Crim, the director of Coos County Community Corrections, wants to share with those who have stopped checking in with the parole or probation officers.

0
0
0
0
0



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments