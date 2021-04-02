Coos Bay Library sign.JPG

The current Coos Bay Public Library sits on Anderson Avenue downtown.

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). The next event is Thursday, April 22

Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator Jamar, to provide safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event. For his April recipe, Jamar will be featuring Coos Earth Tempeh Tacos.

This event is free and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, register by going to https://is.gd/va3Wd9

