Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host Community Cooking with the Co-op: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom (virtual meeting software). The next event is Thursday, June 24
Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator Jamar to provide safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event. For his June recipe, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Tacos Two Ways.
This event is free and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://is.gd/va3Wd9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In