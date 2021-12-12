Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host Community Cooking with the Co-op: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The next event is Thursday, December 16.
Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy and healthy recipes to create at home. Join virtually for this fun community event. For his December recipe, Jamar will be featuring Jollof Quinoa + Salmon Croquettes.
This event is free and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In