NORTH BEND — A sea of brightly colored rainbow flags and dozens of smiling faces filled Boynton Park on Saturday as folks from around the South Coast celebrated the fourth annual Southern Oregon Coast Pride festival.
The yearly event featured a number of family-friendly activities and shows over the weekend aimed at celebrating and advocating for the local LGBTQ+ community.
Rainbow clad spectators watch a game of kickball Saturday during Southern Oregon Pride's Pride in the Park event at Boyton Park in North Bend.
Laura Erceg, a facilitator with Q & A of Coos County, said this year’s Pride celebration was a bit different than previous gatherings as more community members and organizations became involved in its planning.
With a focus on showcasing local artists, organizations and community members, the celebration featured an array of booths that provided information on a number of local services and programs available to the LGBTQ+ community.
The United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Coos Health & Wellness and Youth ERA were among some of the groups present at Saturday’s celebration.
Britney Forbes, a peer support specialist with Youth ERA, said this was the first time the group joined in the yearly festivities. The group hosted this year’s Youth Equality Celebration on Friday evening for area youth at its Coos Drop location in North Bend.
“We wanted to make sure we were here to let people know that our services are open to everyone,” said Forbes. “We’re here to provide support and all of our services are free.”
Other sponsors included KDOCK, Operation Coos County, Q & A Coos County, Faith Lutheran North Bend and the Coos Head Food Co-op.
Zoe Lockhart, 17, pitches during a game of kickball Saturday during Southern Oregon Pride Pride in the Park event at Boyton Park in North Bend.
For the first time ever, the event also featured Coos County’s first “Drag Queen Story Telling” time where dozens of children listened eagerly to local drag performer Salli B. Goode as she read a number of LGBTQ-inclusive short stories.
“Reading is really important for young people and it’s another way to engage them,” said Salli. “We want them to have good memories of hearing stories so as they learn to read they can take that on as an interest and a hobby.”
Drag queen storytelling has gained a lot of popularity in libraries across the country, said Salli, who Saturday read a children’s book by Johnny Valentine titled “The Duke Who Outlawed Jelly Beans and Other Short Stories.”
“Many of these children are growing up in families that have two dads or two moms,” said Salli. “You know love is what makes a family and as long as there’s love and the children are getting fed, clothed and educated the way they should be then it doesn’t matter who their parents are.”
Drag queen Salli B. Goode reads a story to a group of kids Saturday during Southern Oregon Pride's Pride in the Park event at Boyton Park in N…
Pride celebrations will continue this week as the Coos Bay Public Library hosts its first ever LGBTQIA+ Mingle event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its downtown location.
The event is open to all members of the LGBTQ+ community, their allies and anyone interested in joining in on the celebration. For more information, call the Coos Bay Public Library at 541-269-1101.