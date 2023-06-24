Umpqua Hall was one of the few original buildings still operating on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. Now, a decades-long vision has come to reality with the completion of the new health and science building.
The building is no longer antiquated. It is a hub for modern technology and sets a standard for innovative, locally sourced materials. Umpqua Hall’s revitalization aligns with the college’s 60-year anniversary.
A group of college faculty, community members and nonprofit staff and board members from the Energy Trust of Oregon recently took a tour of the newly-renovated building.
“This was a vision of a college president over 25 years ago about, ‘How can we get new science and health building on campus and how do we transform it?’” said Jeff Whitey, V.P. of Administrative Services at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
“Funding is obviously our biggest piece. But how you get a high-technology building in a rural community – that was a huge challenge,” he said.
The college broke ground in April 2019 on the 35,690 square-foot building. The project repurposed and modernized the small, historic building by adding new a highly energy-efficient instruction space and installing a solar photo-voltaic system to generate electricity.
“I'm happy to say that it saves about 44 percent of our energy budget and we get to put that back into the college contributions and fund this whole energy package,” Whitey said during the tour.
“But again, in small rural communities, these things don't happen overnight. This has been a long journey. I've been here 26 years and I get to see it – which is cool,” he said.
The building architect, Opsis Architecture, designed it to be energy efficient to decrease operation costs in the long term. The building is in the Path to Net-Zero program through the Energy Trust of Oregon. It is estimated that Umpqua Hall will be 70 percent more efficient than today’s standard, similar buildings.
The college tapped into the Energy Trust’s cash incentives and technical assistance, and they assisted in the design process. The college chose a site layout to ensure the building works in harmony with the coastal climate.
Some of the new features include efficient LED lighting, coupled with daylight harvesting that illuminates the space. The building is passively heated and ventilated with a radiant floor heating system throughout. Operable windows are connected to a digital control system. Rainwater run-off flows through swales and a native vegetation filtration.
During the recent renovation, workers blasted stained beams to restore the woods original look, and in the new building section they erected colossal beams that stretch up to stories. The College sourced all wood products from regional manufacturers.
College representatives say Umpqua Hall symbolizes a fusion of past and present, architecture and engineering and it celebrates their pursuit of knowledge and place in the ecosystem. The energy savings means SWOCC can put more resources toward doubling the size of its nursing program and hiring more faculty. Additionally, the green energy designs implemented in the hall’s construction are utilized in SWOCC's physics, engineering, and chemistry curriculum.
At $25 million, and more than 35,000 square feet, this is the largest capital project in the college’s history and is being touted as a “triumph of teamwork.” The investment includes an $8 million state grant, more than $6.5 million in community donations. $5.75 million in college investments, a $3 million U.S. EDA grant and $1.9 million in new market tax credits.
