Umpqua Hall was one of the few original buildings still operating on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus. Now, a decades-long vision has come to reality with the completion of the new health and science building.

The building is no longer antiquated. It is a hub for modern technology and sets a standard for innovative, locally sourced materials. Umpqua Hall’s revitalization aligns with the college’s 60-year anniversary.

Amphitheatre.jpg
Nursing room.jpg
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments