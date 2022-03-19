An Oregon community college basketball coach has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges relating to using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
In early January of 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office opened a criminal investigation into the potential criminal activities of 35-year-old Nathan "Nate" Ezell Bowie of Portland. Bowie is the head coach for the Mt. Hood Community College men's basketball team. Additionally, Bowie travels in and out of the state of Oregon hosting basketball camps and clinics. In November 2021, Bowie participated in a basketball clinic at Glide High School.
During the clinic at Glide, Bowie encouraged the female athletes to follow him on his social media account. He later used his connection with at least one minor female from that camp to strike up a social media relationship. Bowie began soliciting intimate images and videos from the juvenile and at one point planned to meet with her for the purpose of having a sexual encounter while in Douglas County representing Mt. Hood Community College. Detectives executed search warrants which revealed evidence of criminal acts involving the minor female.
On Thursday, March 10, detectives contacted Bowie and took him into custody on two counts of using a child in display of sexually graphic content and one count of online sexual corruption of a minor in the first degree.
Detectives believe Bowie may have employed similar techniques with other minors in his travels within and out of Oregon. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about online safety practices. If anyone believes they or their child may have had similar contact with Bowie, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.
