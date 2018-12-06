COOS BAY — The Community Coalition of Empire and the Star of Hope sponsored the eighth annual Empire Christmas Tree Lighting and a visit from Santa on Dec. 1. The event is held on the first Saturday of December, and each year the City of Coos Bay donates and sets up a Christmas tree for the event. Santa arrives on a fire truck courtesy of the Empire Fire Station and then festivities begin.
Santa Gary and his elf listened to Tristen Matthew's Christmas wish at the eighth annual Empire Christmas Tree Lighting event.
Following the official tree lighting and some caroling with Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, folks moved indoors to The Star of Hope. This year the Star of Hope added something new, a gingerbread house contest. Star of Hope employees and some of their consumers created some elaborate displays for everyone in line to see Santa to enjoy.
Stacy Dewater, Leadership Staff Executive Director at Star of Hope, gave all 13 departments the fun task of making a gingerbread house. The "Whoville" gingerbread house took top honors according to over 300 guests who were asked to vote.
When asked about the Empire Christmas Tree Lighting event, Dewater said that it has "really blown up in the last 4 years." She also added that it has been "a wonderful idea." Next year the Gingerbread House contest may be open to the public, so watch for details.
The Star of Hope's first ever Gingerbread House Contest had amazingly elaborate entries.
Gary Fransen has been helping out as Santa for The Star of Hope for the last three years. He got started back in Nevada City more than an dozen years ago but was asked to be Santa for this event by Joann Moss who is with the Coalition. Fransen said, "My biggest kick is seeing the kids's faces." He later commented that it was the faces of the little kids and adults with developmental challenges who's reactions ranged from all smiles to a little fear.
To see entries and additional photos from the event, visit www.facebook.com/StarofHopeOR.