Community chorus to begin practicing

The Community Chorus of Florence Oregon has scheduled its registration and rehearsals in preparation for the Christmas Concert in December. Registration begins on Thursday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m. followed by the first rehearsal at 7 to 8:30 p.m. the same day.
David Aakre will again lead the chorus. Auditions are not required. Singers must be high school age or above.
The registration fee is $70 per semester, however, the fee is waived for students and some scholarships are available. For the safety of all, proof of COVID vaccination is required.
The concerts will take place on Saturday, December 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 5, at 2 p.m.
Registration and all rehearsals will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Hwy. 101, Florence. Registration forms are available on web site, www.communitychorusflorenceoregon.org. Questions may be directed to communitychorusflorenceoregon@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In