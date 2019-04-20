NORTH BEND — Community members celebrated Earth Day by removing invasive ivy from trees at Ferry Road Park on Saturday at the second annual “Free a Tree” event in North Bend.
The event, which was hosted by the Coos County Noxious Weed Advisory Board and the Coos Watershed Association, had volunteers remove ivy using a method known as the “Life-Saver.”
Volunteers strip evasive ivy from trees Saturday at Ferry Road Park in North Bend during a Free A Tree work day hosted by the Coos Watershed A…
Lexi Snell, the Coos Watershed Association’s noxious weed coordinator, said the method involves cutting the ivy from around the tree in ring or circle formation and clearing its base and trunk. According to Snell, over time the ivy above the ring will eventually die off.
“We want to clear as much of the park as we can,” said Snell. “We’re hoping to get as much as we did last year which was 30 trees.”
Ivy can cause a tree to undergo severe damage and death, said Snell. In order to preserve trees and prevent them from falling and potentially hitting users of the park, Snell said the group will continue to host the event annually to remove any leftover ivy.