What: Coos Bay Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: Central Avenue, downtown Coos Bay
You Should Know: Dozens of vendors will sell a variety of wares ranging from fresh produce and plants to homemade soaps and clothes. Food trucks and other food items will also be available. The farmers market runs through October 27.
What: Garden Tour
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. August 7
Where: Five gardens around Coos Bay. Maps will be available when tickets are purchased.
You Should Know: Whether you focus on vegetables, flowers, herbs, trees, bushes, container gardening or dish gardening, there is something for everyone. Small residential gardens to sprawling landscapes will give you inspiration to incorporate in your own setting. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at 101 Plants & Things, Bandon; SeaCoast Gardens, Charleston; Coos Bay Visitor Center; Coos Head Food Co-Op, Coos Bay; Farr’s Hardware locations in Coos Bay and Coquille; and Bree’s Upscale Resale in downtown Coquille.
What: Itty Bitty Book Sale
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. August 7
Where: Sprague Room at Bandon Library
You Should Know: Bandon Library Friends will host the sale with books, music CDS, DVD movies and puzzles for sale. Prices range from $1 to $5. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing is recommended.
What: Art by the Sea reception
When: 2-4 p.m., August 7
Where: Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. S.E., Old Town Bandon
You Should Know: Participants will get to view the woodwork of Featured Artist Stephen Yates, and the new members’ show, “Textures.” Yates has been a gallery member for a number of years and produces stunning one-of-a-kind tables, cheese boards and bowls as well as an occasional painting in resin.
What: History hike in Bandon
When: 10 a.m. August 8
Where: Participants will meet in the parking lot at the Bandon Museum, on the corner of Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.
You Should Know: Two hikes are offered. You can Join archaeologist and historian, Reg Pullen and Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn for a four-mile walking tour of Bandon, or join Historical Society volunteer and Treasurer Jim Proehl for a faster-paced version.
What: Board Game Night
When: 6-8 p.m., August 10
Where: Coquille Library
You Should Know: The Coquille Public Library will host its first board game. Some games will be available, but people also can bring their own board games to share with the participants.
Information: Call 541-396-2166.
What: In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild
When: 6 p.m., August 10-11
Where: Shore Acres State Park
You Should Know: In a Landscape is an outdoor concert series where stunning landscapes replace the concert hall. A 9-foot Steinway grand piano will be used to bring music to Shore Acres. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/in-a-landscape-classical-music-in-the-wildtm-10898118534
What: Community Yoga
When: 6 p.m., August 11
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register for this event at https://is.gd/bNva2A
You Should Know: Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, will co-host Community Yoga. Kelli has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 15 years. She has taught as a yoga instructor in community health centers, schools and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last seven years.
What: Unlimited Book Club
When: 6 p.m., August 12
Where: Meeting will be virtual on Zoom. Register for free at https://is.gd/7ozUCW.
You Should Know: A partnership between Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library and North Bend Public Library, the Unlimited Book Club was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation.
Information: Call 541-756-6320 x216 or email education@cooshistory.org.
What: Circle the Bay road run
When: 8 a.m., Saturday, August 14
Where: Starts and ends at Ferry Road Park in North Bend
You Should Know: The 30-kilometer race is the signature event of the South Coast Running Club. People can participate either as individuals or part of three-person relay teams. The entry fee is $150 for relay teams and $70 for individuals (members of the South Coast Running Club pay $55). Registration is all online and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 for relay teams and 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 for individuals.
Information: To register, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org
What: ASL practice
When: Noon, August 19
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register for this event at https://is.gd/daR3SI
You Should Know: Kandy Bergquist will lead the practice. She teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid and speech pathologist. Beginners are welcome.
What: Auditions at So it Goes Coffeehouse
When: 6:30 p.m., August 23 and August 24
Where: So it Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Coos Bay
You Should Know: Open auditions will be held for The Breakfast Club of the Living Dead, an original satire written be John Beane. All roles are open. They are looking for comic ability and will consider any gender/age/ethnicity for any role. All actors are paid.
What: Building Healthy Meals on a Budget
When: Noon-1 p.m., August 25.
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register at https://is.gd/gpEMWe
You Should Know: Coos Bay Public Library will co-host the class with Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. Discover the importance of getting off the blood sugar roller coaster using high-quality proteins, fats and carbohydrates to build healthy and delicious meals.
What: Taking Care of Business XII
When: 5 p.m., August 26
Where: North Bend Lanes and Back Alley Pub and Grill
You Should Know: Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th business networking event with a night of food, fun and bowling. Sign up online: https://placefull.com/taking-care-of-business-xii.
What: Community Cooking with the Co-op
When: 5:30 p.m., August 26
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register at https://is.gd/va3Wd9
You Should Know: Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In