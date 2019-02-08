COOS COUNTY — Friends of the Praus Family have set up an account at a local bank to assist the family with medical and household expenses following a fatal accident Monday.
The accident claimed the life of 10-year-old Mckenna Praus-Schneider who was a passenger in the northbound pickup truck driven by her father, 36-year-old Jesse Praus, of North Bend.
People wanting to make a donation to the Praus/Schneider family can make that at any Umpqua Bank under the Account No. 6193. The accident happened just north of North Bend shortly before 10 am. 58-year-old Susan Dixon, the driver of the southbound vehicle, was also killed in the accident. Jesse Praus was hospitalized following the accident. Seven-year-old Abby Praus, who was also in the vehicle, remains hospitalized with serious injuries in Portland.
The community has started additional fundraising efforts in the form of bracelets honoring affected families. Braclets are being sold for $3. Contact Tina Woodworth via Facebook for information. For bracelets, visit http://bit.ly/prausbracelets