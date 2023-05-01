Common Ground grant

North Bend City Administrator David Milliron, left, presents a $1,000 check to Common Ground Mediation from the city of North Bend.

 Contributed photo

Common Ground Mediation was recently awarded a $1,000 grant for community services from the city of North Bend.

The nonprofit organization advocates for collaborative conflict resolution by providing education and affordable mediation services in Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. Mediation helps individuals, businesses, neighbors, and families with various conflicts by providing a neutral setting to discuss important issues, including:

