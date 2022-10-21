Roseburg VA
Photo By Bert Blanchette

Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress unanimously approved a resolution supporting a call to action for Douglas County residents to vote yes on the non-binding advisory question listed on the 2022 November ballot, which states, “Do you believe that FULL services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?”  

The commissioners presented the resolution to a full house of local veterans representing all branches of the United Stated armed forces at their weekly business meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments