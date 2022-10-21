Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress unanimously approved a resolution supporting a call to action for Douglas County residents to vote yes on the non-binding advisory question listed on the 2022 November ballot, which states, “Do you believe that FULL services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?”
The commissioners presented the resolution to a full house of local veterans representing all branches of the United Stated armed forces at their weekly business meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse
The resolution was presented by Commissioner Boice, on behalf of the board and acknowledged that, “We steadfastly support and honor all of our United States Armed Forces veterans and our veteran communities in Douglas County. We believe wholeheartedly that we owe a great debt to our veterans for their service and sacrifice to this great nation. We believe that they have earned their health benefits and they deserve to have them provided. We strongly support and encourage Douglas County voters to vote “Yes” on the question, “Do you believe that full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?”
Following the resolution presentation and unanimous vote, Commissioner Freeman invited Bill Duncan and Jim Little, two local veterans who are spearheading the veteran-led “Save our Roseburg VA” campaign to speak about their efforts.
“Thank you, commissioners, once again for your efforts in helping us. This is an ongoing battle and we plan to keep this an ongoing battle to make sure it continues and that we continue to fight for our local veterans. Maybe through our efforts, the United States itself would understand that veterans in rural areas need to be taken care of just as much as those in the big cities. The Roseburg VA Center is a big part of this community and a big part of Douglas County,” stated Duncan.
“Your resolution says exactly what is on the hearts and minds of each veteran here today. Twelve years ago, when we started our campaign we held an event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds to get support for our Save the Roseburg VA campaign. From that event we were able to give 12,000 signed letters to the VA secretary. That effort was a good effort, but nothing like this non-binding question that is going out to all the citizens in Douglas County. The results of which will be a huge piece of ammunition that we can use in our efforts.” said Little. “This issue is close to my heart, because all of us were promised that if we went in harm’s way, that America promised that, we would not have to worry about medical care in the future. Sadly, this promise has been diluted. This promise was made not only to every veteran in this room who served, but also to the 249 names that are on the war memorial just outside this building, as well as all the brave heroes that are lying at rest in our VA cemetery. That makes this failed promise even that much more bitter.”
Since 2010, veterans and other community members in Douglas County have been fighting a campaign aimed at “saving” the Roseburg VA Health Care System, and restoring services that have since been moved elsewhere. The commissioners fully support the continued efforts of the “Save the Roseburg VA Campaign” and their members. Since the closure of the ICU at the Roseburg VA in 2009, supporters of the campaign have expressed concern about the continued loss and threat of loss of other medical services, as well as outsourcing to other medical systems.
“It’s important to remember that the catchment area for our VA Hospital is much greater than Douglas County. It’s really all of southern Oregon and portions of northern California. When we brought this concern to the Oregon legislature, that catchment area and matter of statewide concern was recognized. We were able to pass a house-joint memorial, which means the voice of Oregon, the Oregon Legislature said exactly what this question proposes. They agreed that the Roseburg VA Hospital should be restored to full service. That is the current position of the State of Oregon. What happens at this VA Hospital affects veterans from a large geographical area. Your veteran group is at the tip of the spear having this conversation and I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the effort you are putting forward.” commented Commissioner Freeman.
