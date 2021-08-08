The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are mourning the passing of Douglas County Surveyor, Kristian “Kris” DeGroot, who passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 2. The commissioners, together with their families, would like to would like to express their deep sadness and extend sincere condolences to Kris’s wife, Kathleen, of 45 years, his children and grandchildren, his family, his friends, his church community, his staff and all of the employees here at the county.
“Kris was a consummate professional. He was a valued and important member of the county’s elected official team and was highly respected by his staff and colleagues here at the county. As the liaison commissioner for the surveyor’s office, I was honored to know and work with Kris for the last two and a half plus years. It is a heartbreaking loss for his family and our community, as well as an incredible loss for the county. Kris’s dedication to his job, and his wealth of knowledge in the surveying field will be very hard to replace,” commented Commissioner Tom Kress.
DeGroot served as Douglas County surveyor, an elected position, since January 2015. He first won his bid for office in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. He was two years and 8 months into his second four-year term as surveyor. As a part of his duties, DeGroot managed the Douglas County Surveyor’s Office with four employees. A county surveyor's duties are outlined in Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 209.070. These duties include keeping a fair and correct record of all land surveys made in the county, as well as working on the restoration, preservation and documentation of land corners established by the federal government beginning in the 1850s.
DeGroot grew up in Douglas County, and graduated from Glide High School in 1969. While he attended both Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, he received his bachelor of science in economics from the U of O in 1974. DeGroot owned and operated BTS Engineering and Surveying in Roseburg for over 43 years. Early in his career, he worked at Coos, Curry, Douglas Business Development Services as an economic analyst, and for Shaner Engineering of Roseburg as a land surveyor. DeGroot was a member of the Oregon Professional Land Surveyors, a member of the Professional Land Surveyors of Oregon and a member of National Society of Professional Surveyors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In