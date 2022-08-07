Enjoying the sun at Laverne Park
Amy Moss Strong, The World

Coos County made major moves within the Public Works Department on Tuesday as county commissioners chose a new department director and moved parks into a standalone department.

Commissioners John Sweet and Bob Main voted to hire Paul Slater as the public works director to replace John Rowe. Commissioner Melissa Cribbins was absent from the meeting.

