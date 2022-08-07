Coos County made major moves within the Public Works Department on Tuesday as county commissioners chose a new department director and moved parks into a standalone department.
Commissioners John Sweet and Bob Main voted to hire Paul Slater as the public works director to replace John Rowe. Commissioner Melissa Cribbins was absent from the meeting.
Main and Sweet also voted to start Slater at step 5 in the payroll system to give him a raise. He was previously the assistant road-master, a position he held for the last four years.
With the decision to promote Slater, the two commissioners also voted to move the parks department out of public works, reinstating it as a standalone department.
Sweet explained that in 2019, commissioners moved the parks under public works, with Rowe overseeing both departments. With Rowe retiring, commissioners decided to make the parks department stand alone, and voted to post a position for parks director.
"We figure Paul had his hands full with roads, solid waste and some other things we had going on and had little time for parks," Sweet said. "In some future time, perhaps we will go back and consider putting parks back into public works."
The two commissioners also voted unanimously to adopt a new UTV/ATV policy for the county. The policy will only be enforced for county employees and is a move to reduce the risk the county faces when employees us UTVs or ATVs for county business.
“We've had some very serious incidents with UTVs and ATVs, so I think this is good to have a policy," Sweet said.
The policy mandates certain safety steps required before county employees can use the vehicles for work. The steps include items like inspecting the vehicle before getting on it and using a helmet when riding.
Sweet raised some concerns about the policy in regards to the county fair, where employees regularly use ATVs to move around the ground. He said the fair employees make many, short trips during the fair and said the policy of inspecting the vehicle before every ride could be difficult for them. Instead, Sweet suggested making the inspections once a day. He also questioned the need for helmets in the shorter, slower rides.
The county is currently facing a lawsuit after an incident where someone was injured riding a UTV without a helmet.
Main said his biggest concern was with the sheriff’s department.
“I was getting a hold of the sheriff's office because I didn't know if they were consulted,” Main said. “They go through extensive training for their UTVs and ATVs."
Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio told commissioners the sheriff’s department has its own policies. Under the new policy, if the sheriff’s policy is stricter than the county policy, no changes would be needed,
"Is there a certain classification of helmet? There's all kinds of helmets and hundreds and hundreds of riders," Main said.
After the discussion, commissioners voted to implement the policy.
