Coos County commissioners took the first step toward imposing a 9.5% on transient housing in Charleston.
Commissioners met Tuesday and heard the first reading of a pair of ordinances that would send a quetion to voters about whether to introduce the new tax. The second reading is scheduled November 2, and voters would get to weigh in at the May 2022 election.
The tax would be added to bills for short-term rentals such as hotels, motels and even housing rentals such as AirBnb as long as the rentals are shorter than 30 days.
According to the ordinance being considered by commissioners, the idea of a tax on short-term rentals was brought up to benefit tourism in the Charleston area. Charleston is unique in that it falls outside any incorporated cities and therefore does not have a convention and visitors bureau or other tourism agency designed to market it directly.
If approved by voters, at least 70 % of all taxes collected will be used to promote tourism in the Charleston area.
The remaining funds would be used for code enforcement, solid waste removal and administrative fees for the county.
While the tax would be charged for motel, hotel and other rentals of less than 30 days, the ordinance specifically exempts rentals for healthcare facilities, drug or alcohol treatment facilities, government agencies and nonprofits.
The ordinance specifies that Charleston has unique characteristics such as the "rugged coastline of Cape Arago" and the "calm backwaters of South Slough" which make it a destination for tourists.
If the tax is approved, it would be used to market the area to tourists, market events in the area and possibly open or hire an exesting agency to serve as the tourism agency for Charleston.
Commissioners will hear the second reading of the ordinance and accept public comment during its November 2 meeting.
