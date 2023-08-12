Purple Heart Day

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation declaring August 7 and Purple Heart Day.

 Contributed photo

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman issued a proclamation at their weekly Business Meeting calling upon all citizens of Douglas County to observe August 7, 2023, as Purple Heart Day.  The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Chris Boice, on behalf of the Board and acknowledged that, “Douglas County recognizes the 300+ residents who made the ultimate sacrifice in world wars and conflicts, as well as many veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. We humbly honor the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces and have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens today.”  

“Thank you to all that have served. Our purple heart veterans are the ones that have been injured or gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving. All veterans pay a price, but you all paid a price higher. We honor all veterans here in Douglas County. We say it, we mean it and we reflect it in our actions,” Commissioner Tim Freeman.

