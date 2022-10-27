Volunteers
Metro Creative Connection

Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tom Kress issued a proclamation at the weekly business meeting calling upon all citizens of Douglas County to observe Make a Difference Day, which is celebrated every year on the fourth Saturday of October.

The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Boice, on behalf of the board and acknowledged that “We know that volunteering in service of others is a powerful way to develop and spread unity and respect among all peoples, across all religions, beliefs, ethnicities, economic standings, or nationalities.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments