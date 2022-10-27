Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tom Kress issued a proclamation at the weekly business meeting calling upon all citizens of Douglas County to observe Make a Difference Day, which is celebrated every year on the fourth Saturday of October.
The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Boice, on behalf of the board and acknowledged that “We know that volunteering in service of others is a powerful way to develop and spread unity and respect among all peoples, across all religions, beliefs, ethnicities, economic standings, or nationalities.
We also know that volunteering in service of others is a way to encourage pride, self-investment and a feeling of personal ownership in your community, as well as bring about joy, fulfillment, and an increased desire to continue voluntary service in your community.”
The commissioners recognized that Make a Difference Day – Douglas County will take place on Saturday, October 22. This year marks the inaugural event for Douglas County. Since 1992, Make A Difference Day has been recognized on the fourth Saturday of October as a national holiday dedicated to volunteering.
It is the largest national day of community service in the United States and is a celebration of neighbors helping neighbors. Several non-profit organizations, area businesses, and faith-based community groups have come together with the hope of revitalizing the spirit of volunteerism in Douglas County. This year they have secured 13 project sites with over 110 volunteers signed up to serve.
Commissioners presented Make a Difference Day proclamation certificates to the Make a Difference Day – Douglas County Committee Chair Tim Juett, planning committee members, service groups and support agencies and project location sites.
Planning Committee Members in attendance: Jennifer Coalwell / JustServe.org; Sarah Pytalski / Ford Family Foundation and Umpqua Valley Farm to School; Chelsea Duncan / Roseburg School District; Karen McGuire / RSVP/UCAN; Rachelle Mills / AmeriCorps/UCAN; Bryan Trenkle / Greater Douglas United Way; Mike Schofield / The FISH Food Pantry of Roseburg; Billy Maddox / Kiwanis Club of Roseburg; Captain Rick and Edith Mabie / The Salvation Army Roseburg Corps. Service Groups & Support Agencies in attendance: AmeriCorps (Julia Anselmo, Erik Wood); Girls of Scouts Oregon & SW Washington (Adrianne Moore, Kaylin Lister, Lenae Lister, Harper Lister, Ilian Lister); Greater Douglas United Way; JustServe.Org; Kiwanis Club of Roseburg (Toni Rose); Roseburg School District; Roseburg Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP); The Ford Family Foundation; The Salvation Army Roseburg Corps; Thrive Umpqua (Jessica Hand); Umpqua Valley Farm to School; Umpqua Community Action Network (UCAN). Also attending were representatives from the Project Locations: Roseburg School District; The FISH Food Pantry of Roseburg (David Graham); Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center (Nicole Andreasen and Ernie Brown); Douglas ESD (Tanisha Reed); Phoenix School (Melissa Pickett, Joy Richardson, Tiana Oaks, Ben Erickson and Hope Assink).
“Many months ago, now Tim Juett came to me and said, ‘I have an idea. There is a national thing that happens and I think we should do it in Douglas County.’ Well, I think this is a great idea and we are encouraging as many folks as can and are willing to participate.
Tim and his committee members have done a great job reaching out to the community getting willing folks together and committed to go out in the community to do this work. I think you (Tim) have done way better than either you or I anticipated. My hats off to you for kickstarting this thing.” commented Commissioner Boice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In